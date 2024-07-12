Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT
കെ.എം.സി.സി നോർക്ക, പ്രവാസി ക്ഷേമനിധി കാമ്പയിൻ ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - NORKA, Expatriate Amnesty Campaign
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി കാസർകോട് ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന നോർക്ക, പ്രവാസി ക്ഷേമനിധി കാമ്പയിൻ ഇന്ന് നടക്കും. വൈകീട്ട് നാലു മുതൽ ഫഹാഹീൽ മെഡക്സ് മെഡിക്കൽ ഹാളിലാണ് ക്യാമ്പ്. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 99102929,99360135,65500398,65730032.
