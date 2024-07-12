Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി നോ​ർ​ക്ക, പ്ര​വാ​സി ക്ഷേ​മ​നി​ധി കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ഇ​ന്ന്

    കു​​വൈ​​ത്ത് സി​​റ്റി: കു​​വൈ​​ത്ത് കെ.​​എം.​​സി.​​സി കാ​​സ​​ർ​​കോ​​ട് ജി​​ല്ല ക​​മ്മി​​റ്റി സം​​ഘ​​ടി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന നോ​​ർ​​ക്ക, പ്ര​​വാ​​സി ക്ഷേ​​മ​​നി​​ധി കാ​​മ്പ​​യി​​ൻ ഇ​​ന്ന് ന​​ട​​ക്കും. വൈ​​കീ​​ട്ട് നാ​​ലു മു​​ത​​ൽ ഫ​​ഹാ​​ഹീ​​ൽ മെ​​ഡ​​ക്സ് മെ​​ഡി​​ക്ക​​ൽ ഹാ​​ളി​​ലാ​​ണ് ക്യാ​​മ്പ്. വി​​വ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക്: 99102929,99360135,65500398,65730032.

    News Summary - NORKA, Expatriate Amnesty Campaign
