Posted Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 1:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Sept 2025 1:25 PM IST
‘നോർക്ക’ വെൽഫെയർ ഹെൽപ് ഡെസ്ക് ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - ‘Norca’ Welfare Help Desk Today
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പ്രവാസികൾക്കായുള്ള കേരള സർക്കാറിന്റെ നോർക്ക, വെൽഫെയർ സ്കീം ആരോഗ്യ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് തുടങ്ങി വിവിധ ക്ഷേമ പദ്ധതികളെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള ബോധവത്കരണവും സംശയ നിവാരണവും, മെംബർഷിപ് എടുക്കാൻ താല്പര്യം ഉള്ളവർക്കുള്ള ഹെൽപ് ഡെസ്കും ഒരുക്കി പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ.
വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂണിറ്റിന് കീഴിൽ 6:30 മുതൽ ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റി സെന്ററിൽ പ്രത്യേക െഡസ്ക് പ്രവർത്തിക്കും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 50985183, 65975080.
