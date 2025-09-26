Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 1:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 1:25 PM IST

    ‘നോ​ർ​ക്ക’ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ​ ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ഡെ​സ്ക് ഇ​ന്ന്

    'നോ​ർ​ക്ക' വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ​ ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ഡെ​സ്ക് ഇ​ന്ന്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ നോ​ർ​ക്ക, വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ സ്കീം ​ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി വി​വി​ധ ക്ഷേ​മ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളെ കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും സം​ശ​യ നി​വാ​ര​ണ​വും, മെ​ംബ​ർ​ഷി​പ് എ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ല്പ​ര്യം ഉ​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ഡെ​സ്കും ഒ​രു​ക്കി പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ 6:30 മു​ത​ൽ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നിറ്റി സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക െഡ​സ്ക് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 50985183, 65975080.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsNORKAgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - ‘Norca’ Welfare Help Desk Today
