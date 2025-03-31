Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightനോ​മ്പുകാല...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 31 March 2025 1:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 March 2025 1:33 PM IST

    നോ​മ്പുകാല ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നോ​മ്പുകാല ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ഇ​ട​വ​ക ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ

    പാ​ട്ടു പു​സ്ത​കം പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ഇ​ട​വ​ക​യു​ടെ മെ​ൽ​സോ​ദ് ഹാ​യെ നോ​മ്പ്കാ​ല ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി. മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സം നീ​ണ്ടു നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ ദി​വ​സം ഫാ. ​തോ​മ​സ് ലി​ജു ക​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സംസാരിച്ചു. സ​ഹ​നം ന​മ്മെ ന​ന്മ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും, വി​ശു​ദ്ധീകരി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി. ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന്റെ പാ​ട്ടു പു​സ്ത​കം ഫാ. ​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ്, ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് മാ​ത്യു​വി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsconvention
    News Summary - nombu Convention begins
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X