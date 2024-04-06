Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2024 3:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2024 3:05 AM GMT

    നൈ​റ്റിം​ഗേ​ൽ​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റ് വി​ത​ര​ണം

    Distribution of Iftar kits led by Nightingales of Kuwait
    നൈ​റ്റിം​ഗേ​ൽ​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ സ്നേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും മാ​തൃ​ക​യാ​യി ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ന​ഴ്സ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (നൈ​റ്റിം​ഗേ​ൽ​സ് ഓ​ഫ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത്). ജ​ലീ​ബ് അ​ല്‍ ശു​യൂ​ഖി​ലെ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സി​റി​ൾ.​ബി.​മാ​ത്യു, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ട്രീ​സാ എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക ഷൈ​നി ഫ്രാ​ങ്കും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. മ​ല​ബാ​ർ ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഡ​യ്മ​ന്റ്സാ​ണ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ സ്പോ​ൺ​സ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

