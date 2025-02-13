Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    13 Feb 2025 1:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 1:47 PM IST

    അ​ബ്ദലി തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്ത് ര​ണ്ട​ര ല​ക്ഷം ഡോ​ള​ർ ക​ട​ത്ത് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    അ​ബ്ദലി തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്ത് ര​ണ്ട​ര ല​ക്ഷം ഡോ​ള​ർ ക​ട​ത്ത് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ബ്ദ​ലി തു​റ​മു​ഖം വ​ഴി അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി ര​ണ്ട​ര ല​ക്ഷം ഡോ​ള​ർ ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച സ്ത്രീ​യെ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. സം​ശ​യാ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​യ പെ​രു​മാ​റ്റം ക​ണ്ട് വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​യി പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​നം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​റ​വി​ട​വും ക​ട​ത്ത​ലി​ന്റെ ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യ​വും അ​റി​യാ​ൻ വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​തി​യെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ​കു​പ്പ​ിന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:SmugglingGulf NewsArrestAbdali Port
