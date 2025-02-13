Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഏ​ക​ദി​ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 11:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 11:24 AM IST

    ഏ​ക​ദി​ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഏ​ക​ദി​ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നാ​ളെ
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​മി​ക് കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ മേ​ഖ​ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന 'റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കം' ഏ​ക​ദി​ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 6:30 മു​ത​ൽ മം​ഗ​ഫ് ന​ജാ​ത്ത് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. പ്ര​മു​ഖ വാ​ഗ്മി​യും പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​നു​മാ​യ ബ​ഷീ​ർ ഫൈ​സി ദേ​ശ​മം​ഗ​ലം മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യി സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsOne Day Speech
    News Summary - One day lecture tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X