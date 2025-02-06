Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Feb 2025 12:27 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Feb 2025 12:27 PM IST
ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Islahi Center Fahaheel Unit Officers
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ 2025 വർഷത്തേക്കുള്ള ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ഭാരവാഹികൾ: അബ്ദുന്നാസിർ മുട്ടിൽ (പ്രസി.), ബദറുദ്ദീൻ പുളിക്കൽ (ജന. സെക്ര.), വി.വി. സുഹൈൽ (ട്രഷ.), കെ. ദുൽഖർ (വൈസ് പ്രസി.), കെ.പി. ആസിഫ് (ഓർഗനൈസിങ്), വി. റമീസ് (വെളിച്ചം, ക്യു.എൽ.എസ്), എം. നിഹാദ് (ദഅ്വ), പി.സി. ബിയാസ് (വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം), പി.സി. ജമാൽ (സോഷ്യൽ വെൽഫെയർ), കെ.കെ. അസ്ലം, കെ.പി. ആസിഫ് (കേന്ദ്ര കൗൺസിലർമാർ). യു.പി. മുഹമ്മദ് ആമിർ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story