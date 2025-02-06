Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 12:27 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 12:27 PM IST

    ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    അ​ബ്ദു​ന്നാ​സി​ർ മു​ട്ടി​ൽ, ബ​ദ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ, വി.​വി. സു​ഹൈ​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ 2025 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: അ​ബ്ദു​ന്നാ​സി​ർ മു​ട്ടി​ൽ (പ്ര​സി.), ബ​ദ​റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.), വി.​വി. സു​ഹൈ​ൽ (ട്ര​ഷ.), കെ. ​ദു​ൽ​ഖ​ർ (വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി.), കെ.​പി. ആ​സി​ഫ് (ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സി​ങ്), വി. ​റ​മീ​സ് (വെ​ളി​ച്ചം, ക്യു.​എ​ൽ.​എ​സ്), എം. ​നി​ഹാ​ദ് (ദ​അ്‍വ), പി.​സി. ബി​യാ​സ് (വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം), പി.​സി. ജ​മാ​ൽ (സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ), കെ.​കെ. അ​സ്‍ലം, കെ.​പി. ആ​സി​ഫ് (കേ​ന്ദ്ര കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ​മാ​ർ). യു.​പി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ആ​മി​ർ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsnew membersIslahi CentersUnit
