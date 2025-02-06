Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 11:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2025 11:45 AM IST

    ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി മ​ദ്റ​സ പി​ക്നി​ക് നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി മ​ദ്റ​സ പി​ക്നി​ക് നാ​ളെ
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി മ​ദ്റ​സ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ, അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ർ, ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ, ഓ​ഫി​സ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ, ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ പി​ക്നി​ക് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ക​ലാ കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ, മം​ഗ​ഫ്, അ​ബു​ഹ​ലീ​ഫ, മ​ഹ്ബൂ​ല, ഫി​ന്താ​സ് ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വാ​ഹ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. വി​ശ​ദ​വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 66642027 ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewspicnicKuwait NEWSIslahi Madrasa
    News Summary - Fahaheel Islahi Madrasah Picnic Tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X