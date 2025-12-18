Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    18 Dec 2025 8:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 8:54 AM IST

    ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര അ​വ​ധി

    ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര അ​വ​ധി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്നി​ന് പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര അ​വ​ധി. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ചേ​ർ​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​വാ​ര മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച തീ​രു​മാ​നം കൈ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട​ത്. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​യും അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​മു​ള്ള സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​റ​ന്നു​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും.

    ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി​യും വെ​ള്ളി, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ അ​വ​ധി​യും ആ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി നാ​ലി​ന് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​കും പ​തി​വ് ജോ​ലി​ക​ൾ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക. ഇ​തോ​ടെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സം പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി മാ​റും.

