Posted Ondate_range 12 Feb 2024 5:20 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Feb 2024 5:20 AM GMT
ഐവ ഫർവാനിയ ഏരിയ ഗേൾസ് വിങ് യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾtext_fields
News Summary - new unit leaders of Islamic women's association
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇസ്ലാമിക് വിമൻസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഐവ) ഫർവാനിയ ഏരിയ ഗേൾസ് വിങ് യൂനിറ്റ് യോഗവും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പും നടന്നു. ഫാത്തിമ റസാൻ ഖിറാഅത്ത് നടത്തി. ഐവ ഫർവാനിയ ഏരിയ ഗേള്സ് വിങ് കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ സാദിയ നൈസാം അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ‘ദിനചര്യകൾ’എന്ന വിഷയത്തിൽ അൻഷ ഇഖ്ബാൽ സ്റ്റഡി ക്ലാസ് നടത്തി. അസ്മിന ആഫ്താബ്, ഷംല ഹഫീസ് എന്നിവർ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നിയന്ത്രിച്ചു.
ഭാരവാഹികൾ: നബ നിഅ്മത്ത് (പ്രസി), സുൽഫ മറിയം അനീസ് (വൈ.പ്രസി), ഇഫ്ഫ അഫ്താബ് (സെക്ര), ഹംന ആയിഷ (ജോ. സെക്ര), ഹന നിഷാത് (ട്രഷ).
