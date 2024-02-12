Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    12 Feb 2024 5:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2024 5:20 AM GMT

    ഐ​വ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    ന​ബ നി​അ​മ​ത്ത് ,ഇ​ഫ്ഫ ആ​ഫ്‌​താ​ബ്‌, ഹ​ന നി​ഷാ​ത്
    ന​ബ നി​അ​മ​ത്ത് ,ഇ​ഫ്ഫ ആ​ഫ്‌​താ​ബ്‌, ഹ​ന നി​ഷാ​ത്           

    കു​​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് വി​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഐ​വ) ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ൾ​സ് വി​ങ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ് യോ​ഗ​വും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും ന​ട​ന്നു. ഫാ​ത്തി​മ റ​സാ​ൻ ഖി​റാ​അ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി. ഐ​വ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഗേ​ള്‍സ് വി​ങ് കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ സാ​ദി​യ നൈ​സാം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ‘ദി​ന​ച​ര്യ​ക​ൾ’​എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൻ​ഷ ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ സ്റ്റ​ഡി ക്ലാ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​സ്മി​ന ആ​ഫ്‌​താ​ബ്‌, ഷം​ല ഹ​ഫീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ന​ബ നി​അ്മ​ത്ത് (പ്ര​സി), സു​ൽ​ഫ മ​റി​യം അ​നീ​സ് (വൈ.​പ്ര​സി), ഇ​ഫ്ഫ അ​ഫ്‌​താ​ബ്‌ (സെ​ക്ര), ഹം​ന ആ​യി​ഷ (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര), ഹ​ന നി​ഷാ​ത് (ട്ര​ഷ).

