Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 5:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2024 5:35 AM GMT

    ഹു​ദാ സെ​ന്റ​ർ കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എം ഹ​വ​ല്ലി ഏ​രി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    Huda center KNM Haveli
    ഫി​റോ​സ് മാ​മ്പ​ള്ളി,അ​ഹ്‌​മ​ദ്‌ പൊ​റ്റ​യി​ൽ,അ​നൂ​സ് ക​രീം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഹു​ദാ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഹ​വ​ല്ലി ഏ​രി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. കേ​ന്ദ്ര പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല കാ​ര​ക്കു​ന്ന്, അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ അ​ട​ക്കാ​നി, എ​ൻ.​എം. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞ​ടു​പ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: ഫി​റോ​സ് മാ​മ്പ​ള്ളി (പ്ര​സി.), അ​ഹ്‌​മ​ദ്‌ പൊ​റ്റ​യി​ൽ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.), അ​നൂ​സ് ക​രീം (ട്ര​ഷ.), റ​ഫീ​ഖ് തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ (ദ​അ​വ), സ​ഹീ​റു​ദ്ദി​ൻ (സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ), ഫു​ആ​ദ് പൊ​ന്നാ​നി (ക്യു.​എ​ച്ച്.​എ​ൽ.​എ​സ്), ഹ​നീ​ഫ (ക്രി​യേ​റ്റി​വി​റ്റി), അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ വ​ട​ക്കാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി (കേ​ന്ദ്ര പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക സ​മി​തി).

