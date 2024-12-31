Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Dec 2024 11:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Dec 2024 11:17 AM IST

    ഹു​ദാ സെ​ന്റ​ർ കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എം ഫൈ​ഹ ഏ​രി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    Huda center KNM Faiha area
    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ബ്ബാ​ർ,  ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം, ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഹു​ദാ സെ​ന്റ​ർ കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എം ഫൈ​ഹ ഏ​രി​യ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. കേ​ന്ദ്ര പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ അ​ട​ക്കാ​നി, എ​ൻ.​എം. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞ​ടു​പ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ബ്ബാ​ർ ക​രു​വ​മ്പൊ​യി​ൽ (പ്ര​സി), ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം പ​ള്ളി​ശ്ശേ​രി (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര), ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (ട്ര​ഷ), ഹ​നീ​ഫ സ​ലാം സേ​ട്ട് (ദ​അ​വ), സ​നൂ​ബ് (സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ), അ​ർ​ഷ​ദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫ (ക്രി​യേ​റ്റി​വി​റ്റി).

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsHuda center KNM Faiha area
    News Summary - New leadership for Huda center KNM Faiha area
