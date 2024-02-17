Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 2:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Feb 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    സ​ഹ​ൽ ആ​പ്പി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ഫീ​ച്ച​ർ ചേ​ർ​ത്തു

    sahal app
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ​ഹ​ൽ ആ​പ്പി​ൽ നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം പു​തി​യ ഫീ​ച്ച​ർ ചേ​ർ​ത്തു. ഇ​തു​വ​ഴി കോ​ട​തി ഹി​യ​റി​ങ് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് എ​ളു​പ്പ​ത്തി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും. അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് അ​വ​രു​ടെ കേ​സു​ക​ളു​ടെ വ​രാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സെ​ഷ​നു​ക​ൾ, ഷെ​ഡ്യൂ​ൾ ചെ​യ്ത തീ​യ​തി എ​ന്നീ വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​പ്പു​വ​ഴി അ​റി​യാം.

