Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:24 AM IST

    ‘സ​ഹൽ’​വ​ഴി പു​തി​യ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ സേ​വ​നം

    'സ​ഹൽ'​വ​ഴി പു​തി​യ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ സേ​വ​നം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ ഏ​കീ​കൃ​ത ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​നാ​യ ‘സ​ഹൽ’ വ​ഴി പു​തി​യ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ സേ​വ​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​നി കേ​സു​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള അ​റി​യി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ വ​ഴി ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും.

    ‘ത​വാ​സു​ൽ’ സേ​വ​നം വ​ഴി 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റും വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​കും. മ​ന്ത്രി​ത​ല തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ സേ​വ​നം നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്ന​ത്. ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ വ​ഴി അ​റി​യി​പ്പ് ല​ഭി​ച്ച നി​മി​ഷം മു​ത​ൽ അ​തി​ന് നി​യ​മ​പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsDigital ServiceSahal app
    News Summary - New digital service through 'Sahal'
