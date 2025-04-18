Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightപ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2025 10:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2025 10:17 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് പു​തി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് പു​തി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ബാ​ബു പൊ​ൻ​മു​ണ്ടം, രാ​ജേ​ഷ് മാ​ത്യു, സ​ഫ് വാ​ൻ നി​സ്ത​ർ, ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത് വ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി 

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ദേ​ശീ​യ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഹ​മീ​ദ് വാ​ണി​യ​മ്പ​ലം നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ബാ​ബു പൊ​ൻ​മു​ണ്ടം (പ്ര​സി), രാ​ജേ​ഷ് മാ​ത്യു, സ​ഫ് വാ​ൻ നി​സ്ത​ർ (ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര), ലാ​യി​ക്ക് അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, വ​ഹീ​ദാ ഫൈ​സ​ൽ, അ​ഷ്ക​ർ മാ​ളി​യേ​ക്ക​ൽ, അ​നി​യ​ൻ​കു​ഞ്ഞ് (വൈ.​പ്ര​സി), അ​ഫ്താ​ബ് ആ​ലം, ഷ​മീ​റ ഖ​ലീ​ൽ, ജ​സീ​ൽ ചെ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൻ, അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ഷാ​ജി (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​ർ), ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത് വ​ളാ​ഞ്ചേ​രി (ട്ര​ഷ), ഗി​രീ​ഷ് വ​യ​നാ​ട് (അ​സി.​ട്ര​ഷ).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AdministrationPravasi Welfare Kuwait
    News Summary - New administration for pravasi welfare Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X