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Madhyamam
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    നീലേശ്വരം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    നീലേശ്വരം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: നീലേശ്വരം തൈക്കടപ്പുറം സി.ടി ഹംസയുടെ മകൻ സി.ടി അസീസ് കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുവൈത്തിൽ മൊബൈൽ ഷോപ്പ് നടത്തിവരികയായിരുന്നു. മഹ്ബൂല ബ്ലോക്ക് 1ൽ ആയിരുന്നു താമസം.

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