Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    15 Sep 2024 5:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 5:02 AM GMT

    ന​വ​രാ​ത്രി സം​ഗീ​തോ​ത്സ​വ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    Navratri Sangeet Festival
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തിലെ സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ സം​ഗീ​ത സ​ഭ (ബാ​സ്സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത്) യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ത്താ​മ​ത് ന​വ​രാ​ത്രി സം​ഗീ​തോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ര്‍ 11ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ 9.30 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 9.30 വ​രെ സാ​ൽ​മി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ഫ് എ​സ്‌​സി​ല്ലെ​ന്ക്കി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഗീ​തോ​ത്സ​വം അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റു​ന്ന​ത്. സം​ഗീ​തോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ഈ ​മാ​സം 25ന് ​അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കും. 50991396, 97208075, 90007636

    Kuwait News Navratri Sangeet Festival Registration
