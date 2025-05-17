കുവൈത്തിൽ വാഹനം ഇടിച്ച് തളിപ്പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 May 2025 11:20 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 May 2025 11:20 PM IST
കുവൈത്തിൽ വാഹനം ഇടിച്ച് തളിപ്പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - native of Taliparamba died after being hit by a vehicle in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ വാഹനം ഇടിച്ച് കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി മരിച്ചു. തളിപ്പറമ്പ് സ്വദേശി മുനീർ (39) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. സൽവയിൽ റോഡ് മുറിച്ചു കടക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് അപകടം. കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി തളിപ്പറമ്പ് മണ്ഡലം അംഗമായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: അബ്ദുൽ ഹകീം. മാതാവ്: റുഖിയ. ഭാര്യ: റാഹില. രണ്ട് മക്കളുണ്ട്.
മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഹെല്പ് ഡെസ്കിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നു വരുന്നു.
