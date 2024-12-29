Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 1:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Dec 2024 1:43 PM IST

    സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജാ​ബ്രി​യ​യി​ൽ സു​ഹൃ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ജാ​ബ്രി​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ റെ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഹോ​മി​ലാ​ണ് വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. സം​ഭ​വം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​ൻ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് സം​ഘ​വും എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ റെ​സ്‌​പോ​ണ്ട് ടീ​മും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി. സം​ഘം പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും വൈ​കാ​തെ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി. കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി. കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ലെ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി പ്ര​തി​യെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Kuwait Newsshot dead
