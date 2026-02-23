Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    23 Feb 2026 8:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    23 Feb 2026 8:56 AM IST

    മു​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    മു​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ
    മു​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്


    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ മു​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മു​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ദ​ജീ​ജ് അ​ൽ​ഹൈ​തം റെ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ​യു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ കി​വൈ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ കു​ടും​ബ​സ​മേ​തം പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ന​സ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്,സ​ജി​മോ​ൻ നാ​സ​ർ,വി.​എ​സ്.​ന​ജീ​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:gulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Muvattupuzha Association Iftar
