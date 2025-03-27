Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightമു​ണ്ടേ​രി കൂ​ട്ടം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2025 12:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2025 12:41 PM IST

    മു​ണ്ടേ​രി കൂ​ട്ടം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മു​ണ്ടേ​രി കൂ​ട്ടം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​ണ്ടേ​രി കൂ​ട്ടം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ മു​ണ്ടേ​രി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ മു​ണ്ടേ​രി കൂ​ട്ടം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക മീ​റ്റും ന​ട​ത്തി. ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മീ​ർ കെ.​ടി (ശി​ഫ അ​ൽ ജ​സീ​റ) അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചുു. നൗ​ഫ​ൽ പ​ള്ളി​പ്രം, ഒ.​കെ.​സ​മീ​ർ, മൊ​യ്‌​ദു എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ ചാ​രി​റ്റി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ൾ ആ​കാ​ൻ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsIftar gathering
    News Summary - Munderi Koottam Iftar gathering
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X