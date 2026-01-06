Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഇ​സ്റാ​അ് മി​അ്റാ​ജ്; ജ​നു​വ​രി 18ന് ​പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി

    ഇ​സ്റാ​അ് മി​അ്റാ​ജ്; ജ​നു​വ​രി 18ന് ​പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​സ്റാ​അ് മി​അ്റാ​ജ് ദി​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ജ​നു​വ​രി 18ന് ​പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ക​മ്മീ​ഷ​ൻ (സി.​എ​സ്.‌​സി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും. ജ​നു​വ​രി 18 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ആ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ അ​വ​ധി​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ക്കം മൂ​ന്നു​ദി​വ​സം തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി അ​വ​ധി ല​ഭി​ക്കും. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ജോ​ലി സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​പോ​ലെ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:newspublic holidayIsra Miraj
