Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 8:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jun 2024 8:31 AM GMT

    വിദേശകാര്യ സഹമന്ത്രി കീർത്തി വർധൻ സിംഗ് കുവൈത്തിലെത്തി

    വിദേശകാര്യ സഹമന്ത്രി കീർത്തി വർധൻ സിംഗ് കുവൈത്തിലെത്തി
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദേശകാര്യ സഹമന്ത്രി കീർത്തി വർധൻ സിംഗ് കുവൈത്തിലെത്തി. കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസിഡര്‍ ഡോ. ആദര്‍ശ് സ്വൈക അദ്ദേഹത്തെ വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    മരിച്ചവരുടെ മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനും പരിക്കേറ്റവര്‍ക്ക് ആവശ്യമായ ചികത്സ നല്‍കുന്നത് അടക്കമുള്ള ഏകോപനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മന്ത്രി നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കും.

    TAGS:Kirti Vardhan Singh
    News Summary - Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Kuwait
