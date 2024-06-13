Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 8:31 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Jun 2024 8:31 AM GMT
വിദേശകാര്യ സഹമന്ത്രി കീർത്തി വർധൻ സിംഗ് കുവൈത്തിലെത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദേശകാര്യ സഹമന്ത്രി കീർത്തി വർധൻ സിംഗ് കുവൈത്തിലെത്തി. കുവൈത്തിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസിഡര് ഡോ. ആദര്ശ് സ്വൈക അദ്ദേഹത്തെ വിമാനത്താവളത്തില് സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
മരിച്ചവരുടെ മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനും പരിക്കേറ്റവര്ക്ക് ആവശ്യമായ ചികത്സ നല്കുന്നത് അടക്കമുള്ള ഏകോപനങ്ങള്ക്ക് മന്ത്രി നേതൃത്വം നല്കും.
