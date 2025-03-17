Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2025 12:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2025 12:22 PM IST

    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ മി​നി​ബ​സി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ മി​നി​ബ​സി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ മി​നി​ബ​സി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ചെ​റി​യ പാ​സ​ഞ്ച​ർ ബ​സി​നാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്.

    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ബ​സി​ന് വ​ലി​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait News
