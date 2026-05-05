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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകുവൈത്തിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2026 4:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2026 4:59 PM IST

    കുവൈത്തിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം

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    കുവൈത്തിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം. ​ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ തെക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ഭാഗത്താണ് ചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടത്. റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.4 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയതായി കുവൈത്ത് ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഫോർ സയന്റിഫിക് റിസർച്ച് (കെ.ഐ.എസ്.ആർ) അറിയിച്ചു.

    സംഭവത്തിൽ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങൾ ഒന്നും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല. ചെറിയ രൂപത്തിൽ ചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതായി ഈ മേഖലയിലെ താമസക്കാർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

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