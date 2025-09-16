Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightതെ​രു​വി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Sept 2025 7:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Sept 2025 7:58 AM IST

    തെ​രു​വി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ടി​പി​ടി; നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തെ​രു​വി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ടി​പി​ടി; നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തും
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: തി​ര​ക്കേ​റി​യ തെ​രു​വി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ടി​പി​ടി. നി​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ൽ മൂ​ലം ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം സ്തം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​ശ്നം ശാ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ചി​ല​ർ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഇ​രു​വ​രും അ​ടി​പി​ടി തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു. ഏ​റെ​നേ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് പ്ര​ശ്നം അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ച​ത്.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്‌ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​രു​വ​രെ​യും നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. അ​ടി​പി​ടി​യു​ടെ വി​ഡി​യോ ഇ​തി​ന​കം സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:migrantsdeportedStreet
    News Summary - Migrants beaten on the street; will be deported
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X