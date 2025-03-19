Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2025 9:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2025 9:57 AM IST

    മ​സീ​ല പാ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ പാ​ത​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    മ​സീ​ല പാ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ പാ​ത​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​സീ​ല പാ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഇ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​മാ​സം 28 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക.

    ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രു​ന്ന ഭാ​ഗ​ത്താ​യി മ​സീ​ല പാ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ പാ​ത​യും വ​ല​ത്, മ​ധ്യ പാ​ത​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക.

    TAGS:ClosureKuwait
