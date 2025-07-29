Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 July 2025 8:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 July 2025 8:52 AM IST

    ജി.​സി.​സി ക​ര​സേ​ന സൈ​നി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ത​ല​വ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ യോ​ഗം

    ജി.​സി.​സി ക​ര​സേ​ന സൈ​നി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ത​ല​വ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ യോ​ഗം
    ജി.​സി.​സി ക​ര​സേ​ന സൈ​നി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന ത​ല​വ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ (ജി.​സി.​സി) ക​ര​സേ​ന സൈ​നി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ത​ല​വ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ 23-ാമ​ത് യോ​ഗം കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ജി.​സി.​സി ഏ​കീ​കൃ​ത സൈ​നി​ക ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡി​ന്റെ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് യോ​ഗം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ര​സ്പ​ര താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള വി​വി​ധ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ യോ​ഗം ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു. സ​മീ​പ​കാ​ല സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​വും അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യും കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സാ​യു​ധ​സേ​ന പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ജി.​സി.​സി അം​ഗ​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ സൈ​നി​ക സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​വും ഏ​കോ​പ​ന​വും ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് യോ​ഗം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsGCCArmed Forcesmeetingschief
    News Summary - Meeting of GCC Armed Forces Military Operations Chiefs
