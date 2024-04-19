Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2024 5:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 5:23 AM GMT

    ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര, കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ യോ​ഗം ചേ​ർ​ന്നു

    ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് ജ​റാ​ഹ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന യോ​ഗം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് ജ​റാ​ഹ് ജാ​ബി​ർ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഓ​ഫ് ഡി​പ്ലോ​മാ​റ്റി​ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് കോ​ൺ​സു​ല​ർ കോ​ർ​പ്സി​ന്‍റെ യോ​ഗം ചേ​ർ​ന്നു. വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രും കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. സെ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​മു​ള്ള മ​റ്റു പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി.

