Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 4:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 4:01 AM GMT

    മ​റൈ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി ഫ​യ​ർഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് മേ​ധാ​വി

    General fire force inspection
    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് ചീ​ഫ് മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഫ​ഹ​ദ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​റൈ​ൻ ഫ​യ​ർ ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡ് പോ​യ​ന്‍റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് ചീ​ഫ് മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഫ​ഹ​ദ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന പ​ര്യ​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. ക​ട​ൽ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്ക​ൽ, വ​ർ​ക്ക്ഫ്ലോ മെ​ക്കാ​നി​സം പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്ക​ൽ, ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ രീ​തി​യും വേ​ഗ​ത​യും എ​ന്നി​വ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി. പൂ​ർ​ണ ആ​ത്മാ​ർ​ഥ​ത​യോ​ടെ ചു​മ​ത​ല​ക​ൾ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ന​ന്ദി​യും അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദ​ന​വും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsKuwait General Fire force
