Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 4:01 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jun 2024 4:01 AM GMT
മറൈൻ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ വിലയിരുത്തി ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് മേധാവിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Marine rescue operations
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മറൈൻ ഫയർ ബ്രിഗേഡ് പോയന്റുകളിൽ ജനറൽ ഫയർ ഫോഴ്സ് ആക്ടിങ് ചീഫ് മേജർ ജനറൽ ഖാലിദ് അബ്ദുല്ല ഫഹദ് പരിശോധന പര്യടനം നടത്തി. കടൽ യാത്രക്കാരുടെ സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കൽ, വർക്ക്ഫ്ലോ മെക്കാനിസം പരിശോധിക്കൽ, രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ രീതിയും വേഗതയും എന്നിവ അദ്ദേഹം വിലയിരുത്തി. പൂർണ ആത്മാർഥതയോടെ ചുമതലകൾ നിർവഹിക്കുന്ന അഗ്നിരക്ഷ സേനാംഗങ്ങൾക്ക് മേജർ ജനറൽ ഖാലിദ് നന്ദിയും അഭിനന്ദനവും അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story