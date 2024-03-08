Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 March 2024 4:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 March 2024 4:49 AM GMT

    മ​ർ​ഹ​ബ​ൻ യാ ​റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ന്

    ramadan 2024
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കെ.​ഐ.​ജി. അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ർ​ഹ​ബ​ൻ യാ ​റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ആ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്കി​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഉ​ച്ച ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​നും വാ​ഗ്മി​യു​മാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷി​ബി​ലി പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തും. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsRamadan 2024
