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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightമംഗലം പഞ്ചായത്ത്‌...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 July 2026 12:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 July 2026 12:20 PM IST

    മംഗലം പഞ്ചായത്ത്‌ ഗ്ലോബൽ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികൾ

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    മംഗലം പഞ്ചായത്ത്‌ ഗ്ലോബൽ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികൾ
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    ഷാജി മണലോടി, ഷാഫി പൂതോട്ടിൽ,  ശറഫുദ്ദീൻ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മംഗലം പഞ്ചായത്ത്‌ രണ്ടു മുതൽ 15വരെയുള്ള കിഴക്കൻ മേഖല ഗ്ലോബൽ കെ.എം.സി.സി പുതിയ കമ്മിറ്റി നിലവിൽ വന്നു. ഭാരവാഹികൾ : ഷാജി മണലോടി (പ്രസിഡണ്ട്), ഷാഫി പൂതോട്ടിൽ (ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി), ശറഫുദ്ധീൻ (ട്രഷറർ). ഡൽഹിയിൽ സി.ജെ.പിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടത്തിയ സമര വിജയത്തിൽ ഗ്ലോബൽ കെ.എം.സി.സി മംഗലം പഞ്ചായത്ത്‌ കമ്മിറ്റി ആഹ്ലാദം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു.

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