Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    9 Feb 2025 9:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    9 Feb 2025 9:14 AM IST

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    അ​ഭി​ന​വ് ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യാ​യ എ​ട്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​ഹ്മ​ദി ഡി.​പി.​എ​സ് സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി അ​ഭി​ന​വ് ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നാ​ണ് സ​ബാ​ഹ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ പി​താ​വ് ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ സേ​ഫ്റ്റി ഓ​ഫി​സ​റാ​ണ്. അ​ൽ റാ​സി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ന​ഴ്സാ​ണ് മാ​താ​വ് നി​സി.

