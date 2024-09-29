Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 1:44 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Sep 2024 1:45 PM GMT

    മണ്ണാർക്കാട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചു

    മണ്ണാർക്കാട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചു
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിലെ അംഗാറയിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ മലയാളി മരിച്ചു. പാലക്കാട് മണ്ണാർക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ നാസർ പാലോത്ത് (53) ആണ്‌ മരിച്ചത്. അൽ സായർ കമ്പനിയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:Accident deathMalayali Died
    News Summary - Malayali died in a car accident in Kuwait
