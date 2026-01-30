Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST
മലർവാടി യൂനിറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികൾtext_fields
News Summary - Malarvadi Unit Office Bearers
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഐവ ഫഹാഹീൽ ഏരിയയുടെ കീഴിലുള്ള മലർവാടി യൂനിറ്റുകളിൽ റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനം ആഘോഷിക്കുകയും പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
ഭാരവാഹികൾ മംഗഫ് യൂനിറ്റ്: ശാസ്ഐൻ ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഷാഹിദ് (ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ), മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാലം സാലിഹ് (വൈ. ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ), മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാസിം സാലിഹ് (സെക്ര).
ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റ്: ഈഹ അലി അക്ബർ (ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ), ഐസ ഉസാമ (വൈ. ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ), ഹാനാൻ ഷെലൂബ് (സെക്രട്ടറി).
