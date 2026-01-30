Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST

    മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഐ​വ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള മ​ല​ർ​വാ​ടി യൂ​നി​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യും പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ മം​ഗ​ഫ് യൂ​നി​റ്റ്: ശാ​സ്ഐ​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഷാ​ഹി​ദ് (ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹാ​ലം സാ​ലി​ഹ് (വൈ. ​ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഹാ​സിം സാ​ലി​ഹ് (സെ​ക്ര).

    ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റ്: ഈ​ഹ അ​ലി അ​ക്ബ​ർ (ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ), ഐ​സ ഉ​സാ​മ (വൈ. ​ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ), ഹാ​നാ​ൻ ഷെ​ലൂ​ബ് (സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി).

    TAGS:gulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
