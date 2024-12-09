Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 5:28 AM GMT
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 5:28 AM GMT

    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ഷൗക്കത്ത്

    കുവൈത്ത്‌ സിറ്റി: മലപ്പുറം പനങ്ങാങ്ങര സ്വദേശി വടക്കേതിൽ ഷൗക്കത്ത് (36) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. കുവൈത്തിൽ വീട്ടിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

