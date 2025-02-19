Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Feb 2025 7:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Feb 2025 7:31 AM IST
കണ്ണൂർ പെരിങ്ങോം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - majeed passed away
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കണ്ണൂർ പെരിങ്ങോം സ്വദേശി മജീദ് മാവുപാടി (53) കുവൈത്തിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. കെ.ഡി.ഡി കമ്പനിയിലായിരുന്നു ജോലി. കെ.എം.സി.സി, കെ.കെ.എം.എ, തളിപ്പറമ്പ് സി.എച്ച് സെന്റർ കുവൈത്ത് എന്നീ സംഘടനകളുടെ പ്രവർത്തകനായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: ഫൗസിയ. രണ്ട് മക്കളുണ്ട്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് കെ.എം.സി.സി ഹെൽപ് ഡെസ്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
