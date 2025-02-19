Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പെ​രി​ങ്ങോം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 7:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 7:31 AM IST

    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പെ​രി​ങ്ങോം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പെ​രി​ങ്ങോം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​ജീ​ദ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പെ​രി​ങ്ങോം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ജീ​ദ് മാ​വു​പാ​ടി (53) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കെ.​ഡി.​ഡി ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ജോ​ലി. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി, കെ.​കെ.​എം.​എ, ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് സി.​എ​ച്ച് സെ​ന്റ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​ന്നീ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: ഫൗ​സി​യ. ര​ണ്ട് മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ഡെ​സ്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kuwaitdeath
    News Summary - majeed passed away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X