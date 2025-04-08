Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    8 April 2025 9:58 AM IST
    8 April 2025 9:58 AM IST

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി: ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി: ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ചി​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ല-​വൈ​ദ്യു​തി മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഉ​യു​ന്‍ ജ​ല ശൃം​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണം. ഉ​യു​ന്‍, ന​സീം, അ​ൽ വ​ഹ, തൈ​മ എ​ന്നീ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​റ് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ വി​ത​ര​ണം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും. പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബ​ദ​ൽ​മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഉ​ണ​ർ​ത്തി.

