Posted Ondate_range 8 April 2025 9:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 April 2025 9:58 AM IST
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ രാജ്യത്ത് ചിലയിടങ്ങളിൽ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ജലവിതരണം തടസ്സപ്പെടുമെന്ന് ജല-വൈദ്യുതി മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു. ഉയുന് ജല ശൃംഖലയിൽ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾ നടക്കുന്നതാണ് കാരണം. ഉയുന്, നസീം, അൽ വഹ, തൈമ എന്നീ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ ആറ് മണിക്കൂർ വിതരണം തടസ്സപ്പെടും. പൊതുജനങ്ങൾ ബദൽമാർഗങ്ങൾ സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്നും ഉണർത്തി.
