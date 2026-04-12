ബിസിനസുകൾക്ക് ആശ്വാസമായി വായ്പാ ഗഡുക്കൾ മാറ്റിവെക്കൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 12 April 2026 2:37 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 April 2026 2:37 PM IST
ബിസിനസുകൾക്ക് ആശ്വാസമായി വായ്പാ ഗഡുക്കൾ മാറ്റിവെക്കൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Loan installment deferrals provide relief to businesses
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മേഖലയിലെ യുദ്ധസാഹചര്യത്തിൽ പ്രയാസത്തിലായ ബിസിനസുകൾക്ക് ആശ്വാസമായി വായ്പാ ഗഡുക്കൾ മാറ്റിവെക്കാൻ കുവൈത്ത് സെൻട്രൽ ബാങ്ക് അനുമതി നൽകി. ഇതിനായി പ്രാദേശിക ബാങ്കുകൾക്ക് നിർദേശം നൽകിയതായി പ്രാദേശിക പത്രങ്ങള് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തു.
ബാധിതരായ ബിസിനസ്സ് ഉടമകൾക്ക് ഗഡു അടവ് താൽക്കാലികമായി മാറ്റിവെക്കാൻ ഇത് സഹായിക്കും. സാമ്പത്തിക സ്ഥിരതയും വ്യാപാര പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളും നിലനിർത്തുന്നതിനായാണ് നടപടി. അസാധാരണ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ സംരംഭകരെ പിന്തുണക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് തീരുമാനം.
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