Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Feb 2025 10:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Feb 2025 10:31 AM IST

    ലൈ​വ് പെ​യി​ന്റി​ങ്ങും ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും 21ന്

    Live painting
    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​സ്റ്റ് സ്പേ​സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് 'ഹ​ലാ ക്യാ​ൻ​വാ​സ്' എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ലൈ​വ് പെ​യി​ന്റി​ങ്ങും ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    21ന് ​ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12ന് ​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ചി​ത്ര​കാ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. ലൈ​വ് പെ​യി​ന്റി​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ 55190020, 67720146 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നി​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം.

    TAGS:Art exhibitionKuwait NewsLive painting
