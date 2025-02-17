Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Feb 2025 10:31 AM IST
17 Feb 2025 10:31 AM IST
ലൈവ് പെയിന്റിങ്ങും ചിത്രപ്രദർശനവും 21ന്text_fields
News Summary - Live painting and art exhibition on 21
21ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് 12ന് നടക്കുന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ പ്രമുഖ ഇന്ത്യൻ ചിത്രകാരന്മാർ പങ്കെടുക്കും. ലൈവ് പെയിന്റിങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ 55190020, 67720146 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിലൊന്നിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണം.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് ദേശീയ ദിനാഘോഷത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ ആർട്ടിസ്റ്റ് സ്പേസ് കുവൈത്ത് 'ഹലാ ക്യാൻവാസ്' എന്ന പേരിൽ ലൈവ് പെയിന്റിങ്ങും ചിത്രപ്രദർശനവും നടത്തുന്നു.
