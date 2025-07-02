Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    2 July 2025 11:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 July 2025 11:49 AM IST

    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് ഇ​റാ​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ക​ത്ത്

    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് ഇ​റാ​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ക​ത്ത്
    വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ യ​ഹ് യ ​ഇ​റാ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തും ഇ​റാ​നും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യും മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യും കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ യ​ഹ് യ​ക്ക് ഇ​റാ​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സ് അ​ര​ഗ്ചി​യു​ടെ ക​ത്ത്.

    മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ​യും പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​വും അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​വു​മാ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും ഇ​റാ​ൻ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ ക​ത്തി​ൽ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ യ​ഹ് യ​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​റാ​ൻ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് തൗ​തൂ​ഞ്ചി ക​ത്ത് കൈ​മാ​റി.

