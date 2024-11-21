Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഭാ​ഷാ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​വും...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 7:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 7:50 AM GMT

    ഭാ​ഷാ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​വും ഖു​ർ​ആ​നും’ ച​ർ​ച്ച സം​ഗ​മം നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    quran
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ‘ഭാ​ഷാ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​വും ഖു​ർ​ആ​നും’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​സ് ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ദ​അ് വ ​വി​ങ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ച​ർ​ച്ച സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 1.30ന് ​ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ​സീ​ർ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ബു​ക്ക് ഫെ​യ​റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജി​ലെ അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്‍റ് പ്ര​ഫ​സ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ ഡോ. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ആ​ബി​ദ് യു.​പി, ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സ് കെ.​പി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ഷ​യ​മ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കും. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്- 65829673, 99060684, 99776124.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:MeetingQuranLanguage Diversity
    News Summary - 'Language Diversity and the Qur'an' discussion meeting to be held tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick