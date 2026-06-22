കുവൈത്തിൽ ഫണ്ട് ദുരുപയോഗ കേസ്; മുൻ എം.പിക്ക് മൂന്ന് വർഷം തടവ് ശിക്ഷ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Jun 2026 11:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Jun 2026 11:49 AM IST
കുവൈത്തിൽ ഫണ്ട് ദുരുപയോഗ കേസ്; മുൻ എം.പിക്ക് മൂന്ന് വർഷം തടവ് ശിക്ഷtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kuwaiti MP sentenced to three years in prison for misappropriation of funds
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഫണ്ട് ദുരുപയോഗ കേസിൽ കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ എം.പിക്ക് മൂന്ന് വർഷം തടവ് ശിക്ഷ വിധിച്ചു. അൽ തഖലയ്ൻ അസോസിയേഷന്റെ സംഭാവന ഫണ്ടുകൾ ദുരുപയോഗം ചെയ്തെന്നായിരുന്നു കേസ്.
മുൻപ് കുറ്റവിമുക്തരാക്കിയ വിധി അപ്പീൽ കോടതി റദ്ദാക്കിയിരുന്നു. ബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷൻ നൽകിയ അപ്പീൽ പരിഗണിച്ച ശേഷമാണ് കോടതി പ്രതികളെ കുറ്റക്കാരായി കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.
തുടർന്ന് മുൻ എം.പിക്ക് മൂന്ന് വർഷത്തെ തടവ് ശിക്ഷ വിധിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story