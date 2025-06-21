Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 10:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Jun 2025 10:22 AM IST

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി പ​യ്യോ​ളി ത​ച്ച​ൻ​കു​ന്ന് പാ​റ​ക്ക​ണ്ടി ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ (50) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ​ത്.

    പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ അ​മ്മ​ത് ഹാ​ജി​യു​ടെ​യും ക​ദീ​ശ്ശ​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: മ​ർ​സൂ​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: റി​ൻ​ഷി​ഫ, റ​ക​താ, റോ​ൻ​സാ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ബ​ഷീ​ർ, റ​സാ​ക്ക്, കു​ഞ്ഞ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല, അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് (ഖ​ത്ത​ർ), ജ​മാ​ൽ (കു​വൈ​ത്ത്), ഷാ​ഹി​ന (ഖ​ത്ത​ർ).

