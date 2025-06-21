Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Jun 2025 10:22 AM IST
21 Jun 2025 10:22 AM IST
കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kuwaiti expatriates stranded in their home country
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി പയ്യോളി തച്ചൻകുന്ന് പാറക്കണ്ടി ഷംസുദ്ദീൻ (50) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം കുവൈത്തിൽ ജോലിചെയ്തിരുന്ന ഷംസുദ്ദീൻ അടുത്തിടെയാണ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്.
പരേതരായ അമ്മത് ഹാജിയുടെയും കദീശ്ശയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: മർസൂന. മക്കൾ: റിൻഷിഫ, റകതാ, റോൻസാ ഫാത്തിമ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ബഷീർ, റസാക്ക്, കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല, അഷ്റഫ് (ഖത്തർ), ജമാൽ (കുവൈത്ത്), ഷാഹിന (ഖത്തർ).
