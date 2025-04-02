Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:45 AM IST

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി
    എ​ലി​സ​ബ​ത്ത് റാ​ണി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വാ​സി തി​രു​വ​ല്ല മ​ണി​പു​ഴ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി എ​ലി​സ​ബ​ത്ത് റാ​ണി (38) നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. അ​സു​ഖ​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ വെ​ര്‍ബ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ല്‍ സ​പ്ലൈ​യി​ല്‍ മാ​നേ​ജ​ര്‍ ആ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു വ​രുക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭ​ര്‍ത്താ​വ്: സ​ഞ്ജു ടോം ​തോ​മ​സ്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait News
    News Summary - Kuwaiti expatriates are stranded in their homeland
