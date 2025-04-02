Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 April 2025 11:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 April 2025 11:45 AM IST
കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kuwaiti expatriates are stranded in their homeland
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി തിരുവല്ല മണിപുഴ സ്വദേശി എലിസബത്ത് റാണി (38) നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതയായി. അസുഖത്തെത്തുടര്ന്ന് നാട്ടില് ആശുപത്രിയില് ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കുവൈത്തിലെ വെര്ബ മെഡിക്കല് സപ്ലൈയില് മാനേജര് ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭര്ത്താവ്: സഞ്ജു ടോം തോമസ്.
