Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    20 Jun 2025 5:50 PM IST
    20 Jun 2025 6:03 PM IST

    കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി ഷംസുദ്ധീൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി ഷംസുദ്ധീൻ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസി പയ്യോളി തച്ചൻകുന്ന് പാറക്കണ്ടി ഷംസുദ്ധീൻ (50) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം കുവൈത്തിൽ ജോലിചെയ്തിരുന്ന ഷംസുദ്ധീൻ അടുത്തിടെയാണ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. പരേതരായ അമ്മത് ഹാജിയുടെയും കദീശ്ശയുടെയും മകനാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: മർസൂന. മക്കൾ: റിൻഷിഫ, റകതാ, റോൻസാ ഫാത്തിമ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ബഷീർ, റസാക്ക്, കുഞ്ഞബ്ദുല്ല, അഷ്റഫ് (ഖത്തർ), ജമാൽ (കുവൈത്ത്), ഷാഹിന (ഖത്തർ).

    X