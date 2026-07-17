ഖത്തർ മുൻ അമീറിന്റെ നിര്യാണം; കുവൈത്ത് ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി എംബസിയിലെത്തി അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

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Posted Ondate_range 17 July 2026 10:21 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 July 2026 10:21 AM IST
ഖത്തർ മുൻ അമീറിന്റെ നിര്യാണം; കുവൈത്ത് ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി എംബസിയിലെത്തി അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
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News Summary - Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister visits Qatar's embassy to express condolences over death of former Emir
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഖത്തർ മുൻ അമീർ ശൈഖ് ഹമദ് ബിൻ ഖലീഫ ആൽഥാനിയുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ കുവൈത്ത് ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി അംബാസഡർ ഹമദ് അൽ മഷാൻ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
കുവൈത്തിലെ ഖത്തർ എംബസിയിൽ എത്തിയ ഹമദ് അൽ മഷാൻ അനുശോചന പുസ്തകത്തിൽ ദുഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ഖത്തറിനും അവിടുത്തെ നേതൃത്വത്തിനും ഗവൺമെന്റിനും ജനങ്ങൾക്കും അന്തരിച്ച അമീറിന്റെ കുടുംബത്തിനും അൽ മഷാൻ തന്റെ അഗാധമായ അനുശോചനവും ആത്മാർത്ഥമായ സഹതാപവും അറിയിച്ചു.
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