Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Jun 2025 10:40 AM IST

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഇ​റാ​നി​ലു​ള്ള കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കും. ഇ​റാ​നി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ +965-159 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​വു​മാ​യോ ടെ​ഹ്‌​റാ​നി​ലെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എം​ബ​സി​യു​മാ​യോ +98-9919202356 ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    പൗ​ര​ൻ​മാ​രു​ടെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​കെ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:citizensKuwaithome
    News Summary - Kuwaiti citizens will be brought home
