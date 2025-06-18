Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 Jun 2025 10:40 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jun 2025 10:40 AM IST
കുവൈത്ത് പൗരന്മാരെ നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kuwaiti citizens will be brought home
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഇറാനിലുള്ള കുവൈത്ത് പൗരന്മാരെ അടിയന്തരമായി നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കും. ഇറാനിലുള്ളവർ +965-159 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ മന്ത്രാലയവുമായോ ടെഹ്റാനിലെ കുവൈത്ത് എംബസിയുമായോ +98-9919202356 ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്ന് വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
പൗരൻമാരുടെ സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനും കുവൈത്തിലേക്ക് തിരികെ കൊണ്ടുവരുന്നതിനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങൾ നടന്നുവരികയാണെന്നും വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story