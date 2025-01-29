Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 12:08 PM IST
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 12:08 PM IST

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​ത്താം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​ത്താം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    വ​യ​നാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​ത്താം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വ​യ​നാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​ത്താം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​നേ​ഷ് ജോ​സ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മെ​നീ​ഷ് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടും ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ജേ​ഷ് സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ ക​ണ​ക്കും അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു. സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ പ​ത്തു വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളി​ച്ച് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച സു​വ​നീ​ർ ബാ​ബു​ജി ബ​ത്തേ​രി അ​ക്ബ​ർ വ​യ​നാ​ടി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

