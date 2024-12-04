Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 6:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 6:33 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വ​യ​നാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ന്റ​ർ പി​ക്നി​ക്

    Kuwait Wayanad Association
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വ​യ​നാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ന്റ​ർ പി​ക്നി​ക്ക​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വ​യ​നാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ന്റ​ർ പി​ക്നി​ക് ന​ട​ന്നു. അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഗെ​യി​മു​ക​ളും ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള​യും അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രു​ടെ ഒ​ത്തു​ചേ​ര​ൽ വേ​റി​ട്ട അ​നു​ഭ​വ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​നേ​ഷ് ജോ​സ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​നീ​ഷ് വാ​സ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ജേ​ഷ് സെ​ബാ​സ്റ്റ്യ​ൻ, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജി​ജി​ൽ മാ​ത്യു, മി​നി കൃ​ഷ്ണ, വ​നി​ത ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ പ്ര​സീ​ത വ​യ​നാ​ട് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Kuwait News Winter Picnic Kuwait Wayanad Association
